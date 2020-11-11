COLUMBIA - Galen’s Autobody in north Columbia teamed up with Cars 4 Hero’s, based in Kansas City, to give away four cars to local veterans without transportation.
Owner Galen Hassler worked with radio station 93.9 The Eagle to interview veterans about their experiences and decide if they’re the right fit to receive the free cars.
Last year, the organization gave away 200 cars in Columbia and Kansas City but due to COVID-19, they were only able to give away 25.
“We’re real thrilled, this is always one of my favorite times of the year. I always like to remember the veterans,” Hassler said.
The organization accepts donated cars, running or not. Depending on donated funds, they try to fix the cars and get them ready for veterans to finally receive a form of transportation.
“They deserve more than they are getting now for sure… I take a lot of satisfaction handing them the keys and seeing the weight get off their shoulders,” Hassler said.
Stephen Scharthi was one of the veterans who received a car Wednesday. He served in the Air Force for six years. He now works at the Truman VA Hospital.
“It’s a big deal that there’s a day specifically honoring veterans, and it means a lot to me, and I’m sure it means a lot to the rest of the vets here,” Scharthi said.
The veteran added that he expects to use his new car to make his life easier from getting groceries to visiting family.
Hassler said despite what he has already done, he wishes he could give more.
“Most of the veterans are really proud, and they don’t like to ask for much,” Hassler said. “They deserve a lot, they deserve more than what they’re getting now for sure.
To help veterans every day, Scharthi said the best thing to do – is to be kind.
“Vets have been through some stuff that people just don’t quite understand, some scars that aren’t visible,” Scharthi said.
You can visit their website for more information on donations. If you’re a veteran, you can also apply on the website.