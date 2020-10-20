COLUMBIA - USCellular donated several new technology tools to Boys & Girls Clubs of Columbia to help Club staff support their members.
This includes a laptop, iPads and the establishment of an additional Wi-Fi access point in the main building for those utilizing the Virtual Day Learning Center. The center helps the Club continue to offer a mix of in-person and virtual programming throughout the school year and make it easier to communicate with kids, teachers and parents.
The donation totaled $8,000 and is part of more than $100,000 in technology items that UScellular donated to 13 Clubs across the country.
Earlier this year, USCellular donated $325,000 to the Boys & Girls Clubs COVID-19 Relief Fund, $10,000 of which directly supported youth in Columbia.