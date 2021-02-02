COLUMBIA- Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Missouri received a donation of $10,000 Tuesday morning from Columbia Safety and Supply.
The donation will help fund the organization's matching program. It will fully fund seven matches for one year.
Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS) matches children ages 5 to 18, called "Littles," with adult mentors, called "Bigs." Each partnership costs $1,500 per year to fully fund.
Ann Merrifield is the Executive Director of BBBS of Central Missouri. She says this donation will help work toward the group's goals.
"The mission of Big Brothers Big Sisters is that all youth achieve their full potential. We are, in essence, a one-to-one mentoring program," she said.
Columbia Safety and Supply is a locally-based business with five locations nationwide. The company specializes in safety equipment and fall protection.
BBBS of Central Missouri has been partnered with Columbia Safety and Supply since 2014.
Andrea Seeley, the company's Human Resources Manager, says the partnership has grown in recent years.
"In the past two years, we have been fortunate enough to be invited to participate in a larger breadth with Big Brothers Big Sisters in the Columbia region in particular," she said.
Seeley sits on the board for BBBS of Central Missouri. Several members of her company give their time to BBBS as well.
"For our staff, it isn't just about the treasure. They are also donating their time and their talent as well... it isn't just about the financial impact. It is important to our people, from a values level, that we are engaged with our community," Seeley said.
Columbia Safety and Supply chose to work with BBBS to make a difference in the lives of children.
"We focus our energies on those charities that, ideally, supporting children and families in distress," Seeley said.
Merrifield says the partnership has made an impact nationwide.
"We have some of their employees that work here who serve as Bigs, not just here in this community but all over the country we have Bigs that are with Columbia Safety and Supply," Merrifield said.
For more information on how to get involved with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Missouri, visit their website.