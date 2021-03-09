BOONE COUNTY- Members of the Boone County Unit-Missouri Retired Teachers Association and School Personnel (BCU-MRTA) are hosting a virtual food drive to support the work of The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri.

The "$21 for 2021" Food Drive encourages a $21 donation to support those in need of food during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The drive begins on March 9 and ends on March 26.

Donations are not limited to $21 nor to only members of the unit, and they can be made online or though check. Checks can be sent to The Food Bank at 2101 Vandiver Drive, Columbia, 65202.

