BOONE COUNTY- The Boone County Cradle to Career Alliance will receive $100,000 from the StriveTogether Challenge Fund over the next two years.
The funding, which was announced Tuesday morning via a virtual press conference, will help address educational and health disparities in the county.
In Boone County, the Cradle to Career Alliance is "working to reverse the trend of chronic disparities tied to the destructive impact of systemic racism and intergenerational poverty in the community."
“Speaking on behalf of the Board of Directors of the Boone County Cradle to Career Alliance, this award of $100,000 from StriveTogether helps to validate the groundwork that our alliance has laid in Boone County over the last eight years in eliminating educational and health inequities in Columbia and Boone County," Phil Steinhaus, board chair and CEO of the Columbia Housing Authority, said. "Our future success as a community relies on our ability to lift up the next generation while ensuring equal access to opportunities for individual growth and success for all children."
This year, the alliance will try to generate upward mobility through a community wide initiative, which focuses on fair housing, neighborhood and school segregation, health equity and building a local career pathway project.
The alliance is also working with the Columbia Chamber of Commerce in this initiative.
For more information on the alliance, visit its website.