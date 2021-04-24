BOONVILLE - “No parent could ever imagine getting that call,” Cheri Schmitz said.
From Columbia to Sparta to Boonville, Schmitz has spent her years traveling back and forth between various cities in Missouri, hoping to eventually settle down in one that she could call her home. As a stay-at-home mother for over 20 years, Schmitz carried her hobbies and love for her craft along with her to every town, always ready to cater to a new community.
With 2.5 acres of land, Schmitz and her husband, Ronald Schmitz, were content retiring in their home in Sparta, Mo.
Their state of peace, however, was entirely disrupted as they woke up to a call Sept. 18, 2018, that informed them their 20-year-old daughter, Mary, had been fatally shot at her apartment in Independence 7 hours earlier.
“It’s changed my view of everything, from money to time to relationships. I needed something to do, something I’ve always dreamed about,” Cheri said.
Then came the Windy Nest. When her aunt and uncle opened up their shop space on Main Street in downtown Boonville, Cheri jumped at the opportunity of repurposing her life through entering an unfamiliar realm in her career: entrepreneurship.
Quickly, Cheri combined her various styles of taste, crafting ability and social skills to create the magic that is found at the Windy Nest. Offering an array of home goods, clothing pieces, jewelry and handcrafted items, the boutique is the first in Boonville to offer clothing in the last 12 years, excluding the local Walmart. On Dec. 7, 2019, the Windy Nest was opened and ready for business.
Still, Cheri didn’t do it entirely alone. By her side is her eldest daughter, 26-year-old Addie, who runs the store’s social media platforms and plays an active role in most of the decision making at the boutique.
“It is the biggest blessing in the entire world, being able to do this with my mom,” Addie said. “I have a different style than she does, so it’s fun to find those things that are specific to each other, but then we meet in the middle, and it’s fun to see both of our visions come together.”
Following the tragic loss of Mary Schmitz, Cheri and Addie poured their hearts and souls into creating a positive space for women of every body shape, size, age and taste, to fall in love with themselves again. In the process of doing so, their relationship reached new heights as they charted an unfamiliar territory together as businesswomen.
“I’ve learned so much as an entrepreneur in these last few years, and the pandemic obviously has given me more challenges along the way, but I’m so grateful to have Addie and fantastic women by my side to help me,” Cheri said.
After being in business for less than two years, Cheri is ready to upgrade her charming and quaint space into the larger building just next door.
Expected to open its new location next month, the Windy Nest will welcome its customers with a greater selection of home goods, clothing, and accessories. Customers can also expect to browse and shop the boutique through a newly renovated website in the upcoming months.