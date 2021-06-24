JEFFERSON CITY — Catholic Charities of Central and Northwest Missouri was awarded a $50,000 grant to create a health and social services center.
Donated by the Veterans United Foundation, the funds will go toward finishing renovations on the former chapel and gymnasium of the La Salette Missionaries Seminary in Jefferson City.
Once finished, the space will include a food pantry, rooms for health services, classroom space for education, training and the organization's current programs.
Current programs offered through Catholic Charities include Health and Nutrition Services, Community Services with Disaster Services and Housing Counseling and Family Immigration Services.
The center will also include a community garden for families facing hunger. The site of the new center is in the heart of a food desert.
The renovation project, called "Open Hearts, Open Doors," will transform the historic building into one of the first near-net-zero energy buildings in mid-Missouri, according to the press release.
Once complete, the new center will have evening and weekend hours. The organization expects it to be complete by early fall.
It is located at 1210 Linden Drive in Jefferson City.