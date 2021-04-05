ST. LOUIS - Central Missouri Foster Care and Adoption Association scored what could be a multi-thousand dollar donation Monday in the sixth annual Power Play Goals for Kids program.
Ameren Missouri and the St. Louis Blues charity Blues for Kids will donate $500 to the Jefferson City charity for each Blues power play goal scored this season.
Congratulations to @CMFCAA, who scored the most votes in this year's @AmerenMissouri Power Play Goals For Kids program! The more power-play goals we score, the bigger their donation grows. pic.twitter.com/L4NX8iFsOT— St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) April 5, 2021
The final dollar amount depends on the Blues' performance in power plays this season.
Central Missouri Foster Care and Adoption Association (CMFCAA) was announced as one of four finalists on March 26. CMFCAA had the most votes on March 31 when voting closed.
The association beat out CASA of St. Louis, Lifewise STL and Youth In Need.
The Power Play Goals for Kids program raised $24,500 for last year's winner.