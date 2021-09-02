COLUMBIA - The community pet food bank is almost out of food at the Central Missouri Humane Society, according to the shelter.
The program was created to help those who are in need of pet food in hopes of them not having to make the decision to give up their pet. The humane society is looking for donations in order to ensure animals can get the food they need.
The humane society says citizens can help by donating a bag or two of dry dog or cat food, with no specific brands required. They are also taking opened food as long as it is in the original package.
Donations can be dropped off or shipped to: 616 Big Bear Boulevard, Columbia, Missouri 65202.