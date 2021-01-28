COLUMBIA - The Boys & Girls Club of Columbia announced its new youth golf program on Monday, thanks to a $5,000 donation from the Mid America Golf Foundation.
With the pandemic heavily affecting the non-profit, Executive Director Valorie Livingston says it's a silver lining.
“We’re very excited, Livingston said. “Especially coming off the pandemic where we have really struggled from having to worry about revenue to support the Boys & Girls Club, so to be able to expand and offer a new program to the kids to serve our mission is the silver lining with everything we’ve been through.”
At the beginning of the pandemic, BGC of Columbia had to cancel fundraising events and closed down the club. During that time, the club provided 67,000 curbside meals to the kids in the community.
Livingston said donors were very hesitant to give their usual amounts because of the pandemic.
Community Development Director Kerrie Bloss said the club is looking forward to having a golf program that can allow kids to easily be a part of a sport that isn’t easily accessed.
“Being able to play football or basketball is pretty inexpensive, you can find those anywhere,” Bloss said. “Golf is a new sport for a lot of our kids, and it’s not really a sport that they might get interested in because it’s not easily accessible."
Bloss said the funding from the Mid America Youth Golf Foundation will allow them to introduce the whole sport of golf to a new segment of the population that might’ve not had the opportunity to be a part of golf otherwise.
The Columbia Sports Commission partnered with the BGC of Columbia to help build and find resources for the program.
“The Sports Commission and the Golf Foundation are really helping us make sure this is a success for us,” Bloss said.
The youth golf program will roll out this summer. The club will take the students to driving ranges and golf during the summer time. They will also provide golf lessons.
BGC of Columbia is at 50% capacity and hopes to get to 75% by this summer.