COLUMBIA - The summer months can be a difficult time for families who have to find ways to feed their children without the help of the school.
Feeding America predicted that 13 million children (1 in 6) may experience food insecurity in 2021. Food insecurity rates have also worsened since the pandemic, but one local nonprofit is working to help limit this.
Powerhouse Community Development Corporation (PCDC) is a nonprofit that was designed to meet the social ills of community.
Its mission is to strengthen individuals and families by providing services that improve quality of life.
"As we begin to work with children we discovered in the summer a lot of times they didn't have food available so we created the food program and summer activities all year long," Charles Stephenson, CEO and founder of PCDC, said.
PCDC works with the City of Columbia as a food provider for its summer feeding program.
The summer feeding sites help to ensure that children under the age of 18 have access to healthy breakfast, lunch and snack during the summer months.
"We have some 14 locations that were going to be providing food throughout greater Columbia," said Stephenson.
PCDC has been part the summer feeding program since the summer of 2009.
"We strategically placed food sites throughout the entire Columbia from the North, East, West, and South and Central, so I'm really excited," Stephenson said.
Stephenson hopes that as more people hear about the program, they will be able to serve breakfast and lunch to 3,500 to 4,000 kids a day.
In addition, the nonprofit offers weekly pop-up day camps to ensure a fun learning environment while offering social engagement and education to empower youth and build much needed life skills.
"Each week we'll be featuring at one of our summer feeding sites some type of fun activity for kids to engage kids and I believe some agency is going to pass out reading books," Stephenson said.
PCDC offers programs centered around family focused child centered and father oriented.
For more information on how to get involved, donate or to sponsor, all 573-723-6030 or email Erika Buford. Visit the organization's website here.