COLUMBIA - One family got a special surprise Saturday.
“If you see someone that needs help, and no one is helping, you need to be one of those people that steps in and helps," Leroy Voyles said.
Voyles wanted to help his childhood friend Jimmy Alferman, who is undergoing treatement for cancer, and his family. On Saturday, he unveiled a monster truck for Alferman’s kids.
“I mean, it's unbelievable,” Alferman said after being brought to tears by his friends’ actions.
Alferman has been receiving cancer treatments for eight months. When Voyles heard that his friend had been diagnosed with cancer, his first thought was what he could do to help.
“I talked to my wife, and we both decided, let's go ahead and do Christmas for Jimmy’s kids this year,” Voyles said.
But Voyles thought regular Christmas presents would not be enough. He wanted to give Jimmy's kids, Piper and Wyatt, what he thought would be the ultimate present.
“I thought to myself, what does every kid love,” he said. “And I thought of Power Wheels. I mean, I wanted a Power Wheel, everyone I knew wanted the Power Wheel.”
Voyles bought an old, broken down Power Wheel from a seller on Facebook. He wanted to fix up the toy, so he called his friend, Paul Karl, who details cars. For Karl, helping out Jimmy’s family felt personal.
“Everybody has known a family that has gone through some type of cancer,” Karl said. “And we just thought, ‘what a great way to give back to the community.’”
Alferman said he is almost overwhelmed by the support he and his family have received since his diagnosis.
“It's hard," he said. "But we do have so many people that have our back and they send their love."
Alferman says he wants to use this moment to remind those who are going through hard times to never give up.
“There's times I've wanted to [give up], but I mean, look at my kids, they're gorgeous,” he said. “I mean, my wife is amazing, she's beautiful, and I can't leave them behind. When you think you don't have enough strength, that's when you need to lean on these people.”