COLUMBIA- Hickman High School freshman Jordan Reeves is a finalist for TIME'S Kid of the Year.
Reeves is 14-year-old designer and activist, born with a left arm that stopped growing above her elbow.
She is one of five finalists selected from over 5,000 Americans, ages 8 to 16. It is the first year TIME has nominated a Kid of the Year.
She created a 3-D printable prosthesis for kids that shoots out biodegradable sparkles, consulted for companies like Mattel to create toys that affirm limb difference and co-wrote a memoir about what she's learned about growing up with a disability.
Reeves and her mother, Jen, co-founded Born Just Right, a nonprofit that celebrates kids with physical differences and gives them design and STEM resources so they can come up with their own solutions.
Watch the TIME's Kid of the Year broadcast special on Dec. 4 at 6:30 p.m. on Nickelodeon.
For a full look at the TIME's Kid of the Year, click here.
[Editor's Note: Jordan Reeves is the daughter of KOMU 8 Executive Producer Randy Reeves.]