JEFFERSON CITY - After a year full of setbacks, solitude and sadness, one community group is persevering in their efforts to promote positivity.
JC Rocks is a Facebook group based in Jefferson City that has a simple purpose: find rocks, paint positive messages or art on them, and spread them throughout the community.
The group was formed about four years ago by Charity Blair, a Social Services Director and Activities Coordinator at Moniteau Care Center who wanted to spread joy in her community.
"I got the idea from a friend who started a group in her town," Blair said. "I thought it was amazing to spread joy through something so simple as just painting a rock, which is free. I brought it to like a social media platform and asked anybody if they were willing to start this group, they said they would want to do it."
The group has almost 12,000 members, some who have been painting rocks since day one.
"I've been in since the beginning," said member Colleen Finney. "I just love it."
Another member said it has been a perfect way to pass the time since she became retired.
"This little random act of kindness is just fulfilling, "Penny Coleman said. "It's a nice thing to do in your retirement when the only thing you have to do is what you want to do and not what you have to do."
More recently, Blair decided to combine her passion for kindness with her career in social services.
"Right now everything's a little hard because of COVID," she said. "They don't get to have families come and visited as much and it's a little depressing. So having them paint rocks, put them out there, and see people find them is super exciting for them. It's an activity we can do that they all love."
Moniteau Care Center residents paint rocks for Blair and others in the group to spread around nature reserves, parks, and trails around Jefferson City and other mid-Missouri towns.
The creative activity means more to those who may be needing a little extra kindness.
"When I was in the nursing home, I didn't have anybody there," Finney said. "People from the rock group came and helped me paint rocks and sat with me. It really gives me meaning."
Not only does the simple task of painting rocks spread positivity to strangers, but it also creates lasting friendships between members of the group.
"I have met so many people, I'm actually pretty spoiled with friends from this group, Penny over here is one of them that spoils me with her beautiful rocks."
As Spring approaches, Blair said she hopes the group will be able to have more rock spreading events where she can meet as many members as possible and everyone can share their designs.
"Just being able to do that and let people know that, 'hey, we're still here,'" she said. "We want to show our love in other ways, we want to inspire and make you guys smile."