COLUMBIA – The sounds of brass and the sweet swing of jazz were alive in Columbia in 2021.
The "We Always Swing" Jazz Series returned in a big way in 2021, holding concerts and educational events throughout the community. The annual CoMoGives campaign played a large role in their ability to do so.
"CoMoGives, last year, accounted for 60% of our individual donations for the entire year," Assistant Director Jon Poses said.
The Jazz Series was hit hard during the first year of the pandemic, losing out on around $100,000, according to Director Josh Chittum.
Poses said donors from across the country helped keep their operations steady.
"Last year we received contributions from 33 states," Poses said. "It was very meaningful to us."
They weren't alone. Nationally, 54% of arts organizations lost on revenue, according to a research report from the Urban Institute.
"Would we look different without CoMoGives? Probably," Poses said. "I think a lot of organizations would feel that way too."
Last year, the CoMoGives set out with the goal of $1 million. They hit that mark by Dec. 22.
"Last year, CoMoGives was incredibly successful," Executive Director John Baker said. "We ended up with $1.651 million last year, that was designated for 142 different organizations."
There are 148 nonprofits participating in the campaign this year, and the goal is slightly higher.
"We upped our goal to $1.25 million, that's a full quarter of a million dollars more than the original goal of last year," Baker said. "And then if we go beyond that, we will absolutely celebrate."
After 2020, Poses has a new appreciation for the Columbia community and has challenged them to continue their generosity. The Jazz Series 2021 goal is $75,000, a match to the total donations last year.
"We're being optimistic," Poses said. "We hope that people will continue to contribute to the jazz series."
For a look at this year's participating organizations and to donate, visit the CoMoGives website.
KOMU 8 is the TV sponsor of the CoMoGives campaign.