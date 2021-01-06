COLUMBIA — CoMoGives, an online fundraiser that supports 142 nonprofits in Columbia, raised more than $1.6 million during the December campaign.
Love Columbia, formerly Love INC, will receive $30,755 from the fundraiser. The nonprofit helps place homeless families in stable and transitional housing.
Even with the challenges of the pandemic, Love Columbia placed 78 homeless families in housing last year.
Love Columbia Executive Director Jane Williams said the community stepped up in tremendous ways.
"A lot of it was just private individuals in the community who saw the need and responded," Williams said. "Some people gave their stimulus checks to help. We were able to keep every family with children off the street and then we focused on individuals who were disabled because shelters were not able to accommodate as many because of social distancing."
The donations from ComoGives came from 126 different donors.
"The pandemic is not over," Williams said. "There are still many people struggling to pay their rent, their utilities, even just keep a roof or get a roof over their head."
Williams said the nonprofit pays at least $250 per week to keep one family in a hotel. She added the cheapest rent in Columbia is close to $700. When first month's rent and utility deposits are due, Love Columbia averages at least $2,000 for each family they help.
The nonprofit expects to help place at least fifteen more families with funding from ComoGives.
One Columbia couple said they became homeless in October after a company bought out their building.
Since they survive on disability checks, they couldn't afford to relocate or pay first month's rent. Then, Love Columbia stepped in.
"I'm just grateful there's people like them out there that will help people they come to the rescue when you really need to be rescued," Columbia resident Scot Doolin said about the support his family received. "You're fighting for what you need, but you just can't get it and they'll come to the rescue and help."
He said if they didn't speak up, they would still be homeless.
"There's no shame. People think they're going to lose pride, but sometimes you got to swallow that pride when you really need help," Doolin said.
Williams said Love Columbia is relocating after receiving generous donations from CoMoGives and $1.75 million from Veterans United.
"I believe it's because there are more people that want to help and there are more people that need help," Williams said. "And just by the grace of God, it's going to be possible in the Love Columbia Center."