FULTON - The Super Sam Foundation hosted their "FORE All the Kids" golf tournament at the Tanglewood Golf Club on Saturday to raise proceeds for the fight against childhood cancer.
The event started at 9 a.m. with the "Youth Chip & Put" contest, and at 1 p.m., the team golf tournament began, where friends and families played to win prizes.
The Super Sam Foundation was created with the mission to help all kids, and when families have a child with cancer, the foundation fills requests for specific support and assistance.
According to organizers, the foundation sends them comfort packs, which include stuffed-animals, blankets, movies or anything the child finds comforting. They also send families sibling packs, designed to help the sibling of a child with cancer find comfort.
The Super Sam Foundation was named after the organization's "hero," Sam Santhuff, who was just 5 years old when he was diagnosed with cancer. Sam fought for 13 months, but passed away right after his 6th birthday.
Sam did not get to see the first comfort pack delivered, as he passed away 53 days into his 100 days of isolation during a bone marrow transplant.
His mother said creating an organization in his honor was important to her.
"He wanted to make sure that all the kids were comfortable," Cassie Santhuff, the co-founder of the organization and Sam's mother, said. "During his 13 month fight, he really laid the groundwork for what we do today. Everything from asking about research funding and why kids like him don't get more, why he was losing his friends. That really started our advocacy and research side of things."
Families impacted by a child with cancer participated in the tournament to honor childhood cancer.
"When you get an event like this, and get all of these people out here doing something fun, who doesn't want to come out and play golf with their friends?" Lauren Karr said. Her 5-year-old son was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia when he was 2-years-old in 2018.
"You remember that while you're out here, you can teach a couple of people a little bit more about what is going on with cancer research," Karr said.
The Super Sam Foundation has funded over $335,000 in pediatric cancer research and has sent more than 3,000 comfort, sibling and support packs globally.