Eight more charged with felony hazing in Fiji case
Eight more men face criminal charges of life-endangering hazing after an October incident last year at the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity that left an MU freshman unable to walk, talk or see.
The felony charges, filed Friday afternoon by Boone County prosecutors, bring the number of men facing possible criminal penalties to 11.
Among those newly charged are the fraternity’s live-in supervisor — who was an MU employee at the time of the incident — and its then-president.
Hallsville man killed in single-car crash on Highway 124
A Hallsville man died Sunday morning after crashing his car on Highway 124.
According to a crash report by the Highway Patrol, 73-year-old Carl South was traveling north on Highway 124 at 9:05 a.m.
The report also said South was not wearing a seatbelt at the time. His vehicle was totaled in the crash.
South was transported by ambulance to University Hospital. He was pronounced dead at 10:03 a.m.
Columbia business starts new class to educate kids on safety
T&S Solutions, started by Caleb Wright in 2019, is a business that teaches adults gun safety and home defense. This weekend, the business started offering youth safety courses.
The youth safety class on Sunday covered situational awareness, emergency skills, internet safety and more. Wright said it's important for kids to pay attention to their surroundings. He said safety is important in today's society.
"With the way that everything is working right now in the world, just kind of seeing that pretty much no place is safe," Wright said. "I felt it was necessary to do adult classes all the time. But, I felt that it was important to have a class directly for the kids."
Local breweries come together to benefit charities
The seventh annual Battle of the Brews for Charity, presented by the Leadership Jefferson City Class of 2022, took place Saturday at Capital Region MU Health Care Amphitheater.
The event holds a friendly competition for local breweries and home brewers where both judges and attendees sample brews and have a choice of voting for favorite home brewer, craft brewer, and the people's choice.
"It's just great to get our name out there to show people that what we do. We help children when they move from foster home to foster home or when they're removed, we do luggage," Amy Vanoversch social media chair for Capital Center Cost said.
Second Baptist Church hosts 156th Anniversary celebration
This weekend, the Second Missionary Baptist Church in downtown Columbia celebrated its 156th Anniversary. The anniversary began at 6:30 p.m. Saturday night with a celebratory service and ended with a 10 a.m. formal service Sunday morning.
The church welcomed many musical performances from groups such as Joyful Noise and Gospel House. One of these groups is Micale and Tarik Clark of Houston, Texas.
First Alert Weather
This week will be cooler than the last, bringing rain to aid dry areas as well.
Monday will have high temperatures in the lower 80s and showers in the morning. While the rain will clear out by noon, Monday will remain cloudy.
Although the rain for Monday will end early, showers are still possible throughout the week, with accumulate rainfall totaling at .50" to 1.50" through Thursday morning.