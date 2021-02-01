Trump names two new lawyers for impeachment trial a day after his defense team collapsed
Former President Donald Trump's office announced that David Schoen and Bruce L. Castor, Jr. will now head the legal team for his second impeachment trial, a day after CNN first reported that five members of his defense left and his team effectively collapsed.
One point of friction with his previous team was Trump wanted the attorneys to focus on his election fraud claims rather than the constitutionality of convicting a former president.
Trump has struggled to find lawyers willing to take his case as he refuses to budge from his claims of election fraud which has been a serious sticking point.
Trump's advisers have been talking to him about his legal strategy and he keeps bringing up election fraud for his defense, while they have repeatedly tried to steer him away from that, according to a source familiar with those discussions.
Large vaccination clinics held in St. Louis and across state
About 1,800 people received the coronavirus vaccine Saturday on the third day in a row of large vaccination events in St. Louis.
Altogether, roughly 4,500 people were vaccinated at events in the city on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
Several counties in the St. Louis area are planning large-scale vaccination clinics in the coming weeks.
Mayor Lyda Krewson's spokesman Jacob Long said the supply of vaccine doses is not keeping up with the number of people eligible to get it.
Columbia's new trash, recycling system set to begin today
Starting on Monday, Feb. 1, the City of Columbia's new trash system will officially begin.
Each household will receive 52 trash bags every 6 months or 102 trash bags a year.
The city hopes the new system will encourage residents to find ways to reuse, recycle and put out less waste.
According to the City of Columbia, through this new system, it will approximately reduce up to 6,000 tons of waste annually.
Single-family residents will still pay a regular residential fee of $17.37 per month for curbside collection, but if families run out of bags, they will have to pay the city for more. Additional bags will cost $10 for a five-bag roll, or $2 per bag.
LOCAL LOOKOUT: CPS staff receive free KN95 masks
The Como Mask Bank held a drive thru Sunday where local teachers, janitors and other school staff members could pick up three free KN95 masks.
The group got started on Monday, when organizer Jennifer Roberts decided she wanted to give back to teachers. Ever since then, she said it's been non-stop work.
"Our town can't function without teachers," Roberts said. "They need to feel appreciated because this is a dangerous time for them."
At Sunday's event, people drove up to organizers, showed their school IDs and then they received their free masks.
Lovin' Local Giveaways brings attention to small businesses
The Callaway Chamber of Commerce will be giving away prizes to mid-Missouri businesses through its Lovin' Local Giveaways starting Monday.
Every day at 10 a.m. the chamber's marketing and special events coordinator, Justis Smith, will be live on Facebook to announce the winner. Participants will need to like, share and comment on the post in order to be entered to win the prize.
Prizes can range from gift cards to gift baskets. Some private businesses are even contributing by giving away gift cards to local businesses.
Businesses include Brooklyn Pizza, The Spot, Sweet Temptations, Well Read Books and more. An additional ten businesses have donated this year versus last.
First Alert Weather Forecast
Wind chills will be brisk this morning thanks to a breezy north windAverage feels-like temps around 18 degrees for Columbia through 9amhttps://t.co/lLUZxguxEU #mowx @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/WT2HWutVjf— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) February 1, 2021