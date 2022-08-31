First case of monkeypox reported in Boone County
The first confirmed case of monkeypox in Boone County was reported Tuesday, according to the health department.
Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services said it has worked closely with the individual to identify any close contacts and to offer them education and vaccination.
The overall risk of monkeypox remains low, PHHS said, as monkeypox does not spread as easily as other viruses.
Juvenile detained after two Columbia middle schoolers assaulted on bus Tuesday morning
Police are investigating after two Columbia middle school students were assaulted on their bus Tuesday morning.
The assault took place on bus No. 228 around 7 a.m., according to a letter sent to Lange Middle School families.
The district said an individual, who was a juvenile but not a bus rider, forced his way onto the bus at the scheduled bus route stop and assaulted the two students. The bus stop was in the area of Brown Station Road and Sherwood Drive, according to Columbia police.
The two students involved were "provided assistance," and no other students were injured.
Boone County Commission approves EquipmentShare's tax abatement request
The Boone County Commission approved a tax break application for Columbia-based rental company EquipmentShare at its meeting Tuesday night.
After receiving a unanimous vote from all of the taxable districts impacted by the proposal, the next step was for the commission to provide its final approval at its meeting.
Dykhouse said he was confident the commission would approve the application before the meeting started because of how transparent the whole process has been.
"As a consequence of collaboration, and doing the work, you demystify the process," Dykhouse said.
Farmers hold protest against proposed Grain Belt Express transmission line
Farmers protested Tuesday afternoon over concerns that Invenergy Transmission LLC is disrupting rural farmers with its proposed Tiger Connector line.
Patrick Whitty, the senior vice president at Invenergy, says the Grain Belt Express opens important opportunities for Missouri. However, farmers still have their concerns. Specifically, farmers are concerned about the use of eminent domain.
Cam Moore attended the protest to support local farmers. He said it's very hard to give up even a small part of land.
"It doesn't matter if they're paying 150%, 400% above market value for that land," Moore said.
Moo-raculous: Cow saved from Boone County pond after 12 hours
A cow stuck chest-deep in mud and water in a northwest Boone County pond was rescued after being trapped for roughly 12 hours on Monday. Responders from the Boone County Fire Protection District and MU College of Veterinary Medicine arrived at the scene shortly after receiving a call from a concerned farmer.
First Alert Weather
The cold front that moved through the region Monday night has ushered in cool, comfortable air this morning where temps are in the 50s. Some locations are reporting in the lower to middle 50s, not sure if any reached the upper 40s this morning...
Labor Day weekend is looking great and low on overall rain chances. While warm into the afternoons, the evenings will be mild with even cooler mornings.