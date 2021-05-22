Jefferson City -- Fans and musicians gathered at the 63 Soccer complex on Saturday for the first ever “Send a Kid to Camp Music Festival.”
“Each summer, we have about 100 kids who need financial support to attend camp,” Shelly Poire, the director of development marketing for the Jefferson City YMCA, said.
The YMCA in Jefferson City usually holds an indoor auction to raise money, but this year it wanted to try something outdoors due to the pandemic.
“We just thought, let's take people outdoors, have music because everyone loves music and food, we just really wanted to bring people together,” Poire said.
The organizers of the festival said they were not sure whether or not it was going to be possible,.
“Thankfully, the county and CDC really lifted a lot of the restrictions that would have made this even more difficult,” Craig Lammers, the chief executive officer of the YMCA in Jefferson City, said.
The festival on Saturday was the first attempt at a music festival from the YMCA in Jefferson City. While they do not know yet if they will make it an annual event, organizers did say they are learning from this experience.
“This is something new, it’s our first time, so it's a little bit stressful,“ Lammers said. “But we're gonna learn from this one and evaluate if we bring it back.”
One of the performers said he was looking forward to the festival.
“We love being able to use our talents for something like this,” Rich Waylon, lead singer for the band Cherry Pistols, said. “We're definitely happy, you know, we love playing for the kids especially.”