LOCAL LOOKOUT: 61-year-old Columbia woman enrolls in college

COLUMBIA – Vanessa Butler has been out of school for more than 40 years.
Come next fall, she will be a college student.
She applied to Columbia College after "becoming bored" during the pandemic. The decision was an overdue favor to herself.
"So now that I am stable, and grounded, it is time for me to do the things I should have done," she said.
Bryan McCarthy, Director of Recruiting and Enrollment for Columbia College, admires Butler's passion to learn something new.
"It's just someone deciding that it's never too late to be better, to reach for your dreams, to reach your full potential," he said. "And if that definition includes education, then that's spectacular."
As if going to college was not tough as is, Butler is preparing for the possibility of online-only classes; which is difficult without a laptop.
Another 61-year-old woman from Columbia, who went to college in her 40s, has plans to donate an old laptop to Butler.
Butler is very grateful.
"[The pandemic] made me feel like I was getting old," Butler said. "So therefore, I needed something to make me feel alive and lively again, because sitting around and just going from the kitchen to the bed to the bathroom to the TV -- that was getting old."
McCarthy said Columbia College is lucky to welcome her into their student community.
"I would love to be one of the ones to shake her hand at graduation," he added.