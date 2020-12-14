JEFFERSON CITY - A drive-thru canned food drive was hosted on Monday to honor a community leader who passed away from COVID-19 in November.
Kevin Kohler was a community leader in Jefferson City. He was a husband, a father, a Pastor at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, executive director of Council for Drug Free Youth (CDFY), a basketball coach, and a teacher.
Before his passing in November, Kohler set out to try and organize a food drive to help the community. To honor him, people from the organizations he was involved in rallied together to execute his plan.
"He never got to execute his plans," family friend Adrienne Rost said. "So, I think it's great that it was his idea to start with and he kind of planted the seed and then now it's on the community to carry it out in his memory."
Friends and people who worked alongside him expressed how much Kohler wanted to help in the community.
"He was always there for anybody who needed him," Community Outreach Coordinator for CDFY Amy Rogers said.
Rogers says the community will miss him greatly because he always wanted the best for everyone. She says he showed that through his work in the many organizations he was involved in.
"I would like them to remember Kevin as a caring, generous, loving person that really cared about the community," Rogers said. "I mean, really wanted to see the community in the best light. He did everything he could to make it a better place."
The drive-thru canned food drive was at the Samaritan Center. The center has weekly hand outs for people who are in need.
Through the donations from the community, they were able to fill multiple barrels of food, three full high stacked pallets and raised over $900.
"The community showed out for Kevin," Rogers said. "It was a good day."