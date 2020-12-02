AUXVASSE - A local man is hand-making stoves to help people in need as temperatures are beginning to drop.
Sylvester Mull came up with the idea of hand-making stoves after he saw homeless people sleeping in cold weather. He says he wanted to do anything he could to help, especially during this difficult time.
"It is hard right now and some shelters are closed or have limited space, so you have more people sleeping outside," Mull said. "So I thought, I can just make these stoves and give them away."
Mull makes the stoves out of cans he collects from pantries or he buys the cans from stores. He uses small pieces of wood to make a fire in the opening of it.
The fire lasts throughout the night and can be used during the day to help people stay warm. So far, Mull has made about six stoves and he is looking to make more as the season goes on.
Mull hopes this will inspire people to continue to help others in need.
"People are only worried about themselves now, you know," Mull said. "Just worry about other people too."
He says that he loves seeing the reaction from people when he hands them the stoves. He says he had gotten a lot of hugs and people are proud when they receive one.
People can donate cans to him through his wife's Facebook page here.