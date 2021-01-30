COLUMBIA – A local organization is embarking on a new mission to provide relief and support within the community.
Do Something Right Now, a faith-based nonprofit, opened a food pantry on Hogan Drive in Columbia Saturday where volunteers packed food for 150 families.
The nonprofit recently bought a house and named it the Hogan House. They transformed the garage into a food pantry. Community members are able to walk up and receive a box of food.
But “it’s not just food. Eventually we want this to be a resource for the community,” Sue Riley, the executive director of Do Something Right Now, said.
Riley and her team plan to turn the rest of the house into a resource center.
“We’re finishing one room at a time as donations come in,” Riley said.
Their vision is to create a computer room and tutoring center, along with other rooms that offer different resources to the community.
“We have some big visions,” Riley said. “It’s just a matter of getting it to come into fruition.”
For now, the food pantry will be open on the last Saturday of each month. The pantry receives food from the Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri.
The Hogan House food pantry gives out food to anyone locally in need.
“There’s no criteria that they have to meet. If they just need food, we’re here to give it to them,” Riley said.
The Hogan House also has a blessing box in the front yard. Riley said they’re in need of dry goods like macaroni and cheese, spaghetti and spaghetti sauce.
“That would be my plea to the community. If you want to help, put some things in our blessing box,” Riley said.
Do Something Right Now’s overall goal is to make a positive impact on the community.
“We truly believe Columbia is a great place,” Matthew Copeland, a volunteer at the pantry, said. “And we want to help Columbia be a great place for everyone to live.”