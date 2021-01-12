COLUMBIA - The Columbia Senior Center, a non-profit company, has provided service to Columbia’s senior citizens for 26 years.
Director of Kitchen and Dining at the center Rusty Bell explained that the center has been hurting from a lack of volunteers and seniors not wanting to return because of COVID-19.
“Our seniors are just scared to come out. They’re afraid they’ll catch COVID,” said Bell.
Prior to COVID-19, the center had a buffet and only needed two people to help serve. Since the pandemic, the center is no longer able to have a buffet. Bell said this requires more volunteers.
“Now we are like a regular restaurant. It takes a lot more volunteers because you have to have somebody to sell the tickets, somebody acting as a hostess, serving the food, and somebody disinfecting the tables and chairs when they finish.”
The senior center offers a lunch program for a discounted price and provides activities for anyone, ages 50 and older, living in the area. The center creates an environment for seniors to meet and interact with others around the same age who have common interests.
Bell said with the center not getting much business, they are hurting financially.
”We’re strapped for cash,” Bell said. “With a lot fewer people coming into the facility, you know, every month is a little tougher.”
The senior center is offering $5 meals for the month of January. A lunch menu can be found here.
“Anybody can take advantage of those,” Bell said. “The only thing we ask of them is that they’re clean, not intoxicated, and act in a neighborly fashion.”
The center has also cut its hours from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Lunch is served Monday through Friday. The center also offers take out options only after 12:30 pm.
For more information on volunteering, call the center at 573-874-2050 or email them.