COLUMBIA - The CoMo Mask Bank received nearly 10,000 masks from community organizations over the last week.
The CoMo Mask Bank is an organization that was started by parents in the Columbia community to provide free masks for children and anyone working in schools throughout Boone County.
Jennifer Roberts and Robyn McCullen started CoMo Mask Bank to help provide free masks to teachers and students now that they are back in the classroom for in-person learning.
In just two days, CoMo Mask Bank was provided with almost 10,000 masks to give to students and those working in education.
The group recently received large donations from two different businesses in the community.
Veterans United Foundation donated 4,960 N95 masks for teachers, daycare workers, and frontline workers that work directly with children.
"With today’s news that vaccines for teachers may be pushed back further into the spring, this donation could not have come at a better time," CoMo Mask Bank said in a recent Facebook post.
Another donation came from Johnston Paint and Decorating, who purchased and donated 5,000 kids masks for the CoMo Mask Bank.
On the CoMo Mask Bank Facebook page, it says their mission "is to raise money and purchase KN95 masks for anyone working in our schools to have one free of charge."