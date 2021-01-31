COLUMBIA - The Como Mask Bank held a drive thru Sunday where local teachers, janitors and other school staff members could pick up three free KN95 masks.
The group got started on Monday, when organizer Jennifer Roberts decided she wanted to give back to teachers. Ever since then, she said it's been non-stop work.
"Our town can't function without teachers," Roberts said. "They need to feel appreciated because this is a dangerous time for them."
At Sunday's event, people drove up to organizers, showed their school IDs and then they received their free masks.
The state of Missouri is currently in Phase 1B Tier 2 of vaccinations. Teachers are in the next tier. The Como Mask Bank said in the meantime, it wants teachers to feel safe both before and after getting the COVID-19 vaccine.
"We have several teachers that are waiting to get the vaccines and teachers who are older," Director of Apple School Kelsey Reitz said. "We're just doing everything we can to protect them."
Reitz said she picked up 50 masks for so each of Apple School's teacher can get two. She said most of them don't know she went to pick up masks and thinks they'll be happy on Monday.
Roberts said a lot of people have been pleased with the group's efforts to get masks to them.
"I get messages from people saying they're feeling the love," Roberts said.
Roberts said that's exactly what she set out to do.
"We wanted [all school staff] to feel appreciated, noticed, and seen," Roberts said.
If you weren't able to attend the drive thru Sunday, you can head to Como Mask Bank's Facebook page and send them a message. Roberts said they'll figure out how to get you a mask.