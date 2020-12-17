JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Farmers Care (MFC) Drive to Feed Kids donated 1 million meals in 2020. 
 
Drive to Feed Kids first launched in 2017 with a goal of building collaborative partnerships among non-profit organizations, farmers and agricultural businesses committed to addressing food insecurity in Missouri. 
Missouri FFA Association partnered with the Drive to Feed Kids for a fourth year. Even though FFA members were not able to gather for their statewide service day at the Missouri State Fair, a mini-grant program was created. Sixty-three FFA chapters received a $300 mini-grant. FFA members amplified $20,750 worth of grants for a total $41,500 impact. 
"The Drive to Feed Kids addresses the disconnect where that abundance doesn’t reach our neighbors’ dinner tables," Ashley McCarty, Missouri Farmers Care executive director said. 
In May 2020, the Missouri Pork Association and Missouri Farmers Care united to create the Pork Partnership with the Drive to Feed Kids. The mission of the Partnership was to help bridge the gap between Missourians in need and pork producers who faced a reduction in processing availability. The Partnership has delivered 69,670 pounds of ground pork through Feeding Missouri to Missouri’s six regional food banks. 
Missourians met a 50,000 meals challenge by giving individual donations.
