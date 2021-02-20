FULTON - The pandemic has made it difficult for Girl Scouts to sell cookies, but one Fulton girl is trying to sell cookies while giving back to nursing homes.
Auryanna Belcher, along with her Girl Scout troop, is looking to brighten up the day of residents in nursing homes and assisted living facilities.
"They don't usually get visits because of COVID," said Belcher.
Her mom is her troop leader and started making some calls.
“We have talked to some people about how a lot of the elderly people, for probably about a year now, have not been able to have visits, and it is really depressing for them,” said Denise Belcher, her mom and troop leader.
Originally, the idea was just making cookie baskets, but they decided to do even more.
“After discussing it, we decided to take it a step further and actually make gift baskets,” said Denise Belcher.
The baskets will be going to nursing homes and assisted living facilities in Callaway County. They are calling this "Adopt a Grandparent."
“We figured that even just a small gesture like that can really brighten up their day,” said Denise Belcher.
The group will be doing this throughout the cookie sale season, which goes until the end of March.
If you would like to make a donation to the baskets, you can contact the troop at girlscouttroop71708@gmail.com