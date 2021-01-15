COLUMBIA- Neighbors of the 'Blessing Box' on Hinkson Avenue have placed a temporary container until the original box is replaced.
The original Blessing Box, sponsored by Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc., was stolen off Hinkson Avenue last week.
Until the new Box is set up, Columbia resident Sandy Matsuda and a friend decided to implement a temporary solution.
At first, they placed cardboard boxes of food and supplies out each day. However, they replaced the cardboard box with a temporary plastic cabinet in anticipation of Friday's snow.
The two women stop by the Box every day to place food and other supplies. They say that the Box continues to be used by those in need.
"Because the food is disappearing... and the clothing, we know that people are needing it," Matsuda said.
The cabinet holds food, clothing and toiletries for anyone in need.
Those involved also hope more community members will contribute items to the Box, especially canned items with pop tab lids and food items high in protein.