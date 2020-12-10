COLUMBIA — A new shared commercial kitchen opened at Mizzou North Wednesday, with the goal of creating opportunities for all cooks, regardless of their background or financial status.
CoMo Cooks plans to benefit the community and "increase entrepreneurial success by providing an accessible, inclusive, and affordable kitchen space for starting and expanding local food-based businesses," according to a news release from the organization.
Carrie Gartner, Executive for the Loop CID, said the kitchen is a mission driven kitchen.
"It's so difficult often to start a food based business, it's very expensive. There's not a lot of pathways, particularly for women or people of color. So the whole idea is, how do we create a space that is affordable, it's welcoming," Gartner said.
The kitchen offers tiered memberships for 10 or more hours per month, with hourly fees starting at $15 per hour. Cooks interested in using the kitchen should contact Bryan Maness or visit the kitchen's website.
All cooks using the kitchen will be required to have:
- Employer Identification Number (EIN)
- Business registration
- Copy of Driver’s License or other acceptable photo ID
- Seller’s permit/sales tax license
- Permit to operate from the City/County Public Health Department
- Any required food handlers permits or certifications
- Federal, state, and local permits as warranted by business activities
- Liability Insurance and COI covering the kitchen ($1 million minimum)
- Worker’s Compensation Insurance (if additional employees)
- Onboarding class and signed agreement recognizing the kitchen rules
- Deposit of $200
The Loop CID was one of only six organizations in the nation to receive a national grant for the project according to Gartner.
The kitchen space will be located at Mizzou North.
"The University of Missouri has been a fantastic partner in letting us lease this unused space and turn it into something that's really a value to the community," Gartner said.
The kitchen hopes to attract to food trucks, caterers, people who do meal prep, chocolate makers, bakers, and those want to get a core of great local food based businesses incubating.
The goal is to really promote the Business Loop and local makers in Columbia, according to Gartner.