COLUMBIA - The Columbia Audubon Nature Sanctuary welcomed elementary school students from Columbia Public Schools for an educational field trip about science and nature Wednesday morning.
"We want [students] out and learning, what we call place-based learning, to learn about our place. So, connect the standards we're learning in the classroom but connected to our community," Mike Szydlowski, the K-12 science coordinator for CPS, said.
Several schools, such as Battle Elementary, Paxton, Parkade, Two Mile Prairie, Midway, Fairview and New Haven were in attendance.
The field trip was designed to give students the chance to participate in a variety of science-related activities, including dissecting owl pellets, listening for bird sounds, learning about owls and watching bird banding.
I’m here at the Columbia Audubon Nature Sanctuary with @DanielleRKing_. Multiple elementary schools will be visiting the sanctuary today as part of an effort to implement science into early learning. Tune in to @KOMUnews tonight at 5pm and 6pm to find out more! pic.twitter.com/WSaOFgNUgc— Kyle Helms (@khelms2023) October 27, 2021
Many Rock Bridge High School students volunteered to help lead the activities and teach the students.
Many Rock Bridge High School students have volunteered to help run the activities. We spoke to one Rock Bridge student who said this is a beneficial learning experience. “I think it’s great for kids to get out in nature and learn about science.” - Daniel Webb@KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/t0EK412R3O— Kyle Helms (@khelms2023) October 27, 2021
"[The Rock Bridge High School students] are much cooler than we are, they are much more fun, and it lets the students see... in like eight to 10 years or so, that could be me. That's what we want," Szydlowski said.
For some of the volunteers, this field trip is a full circle moment for them as they participated in this same field trip when they were elementary students.
Katie Koopman is one of those students. She said the trip offers more activities for the elementary students to experience, such as bird banding, a tracking technique.
"I only remember doing owl pellets," Koopman said. "So, it's really exciting that they are getting the chance to do this."
Her participation in bird banding even helped inspire her to pursue a career in science.
"It was just so interesting, so it kind of told me, it's going to be really good for me to go into a career dealing with nature [and] animals because if it's fun, you're never working," Koopman said.
Dr. Andrew Kinslow, an environmental science and biology teacher at Rock Bridge, taught many of the volunteers and said he hopes the experience is beneficial for them.
"I hope that no matter what career field they end up in, I hope these experiences give them a solid understanding of how nature works and why it's important for us to take care of it," Kinslow said.
For most of the elementary students in attendance, this was also a new experience for them.
"Because of COVID, this is many of the students first [field trips] in schools ever. For most of these students, it was their first time learning outside of the classroom," Szydlowski said.
Szydlowski said he hopes this experience will open the opportunity for more field trips in the future.
More place-based learning opportunities could be offered soon. Mike Szydlowski, the K-12 science coordinator at Columbia Public Schools, says:“We don’t think we’ve even dreamed up all the possibilities yet, so we are just looking to keep expanding what we offer.”@KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/t1b8jj5Kgg— Kyle Helms (@khelms2023) October 27, 2021
"We hope what comes out of these field trips is not just what [the students] learned on this half-day, but the teachers go back, and they learn they can take their kids out and learn outdoors and get outside the classroom," he explained.
In the future, more opportunities will be available for place-based learning at the Boone County Nature School. The school will give students the chance to engage in nature and practice science, technology, art and mathematics.
The school's construction will begin in May, and teachers, like Kinslow, plan to have fifth graders and high schoolers frequently visit the school.