Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the Missouri River... at St. Charles at Washington at Hermann at Chamois at Jefferson City. River forecasts are based on observed precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 24 hours. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Rainfall heavier than forecast could cause river levels to rise even higher than predicted. The National Weather Service will monitor this developing situation and issue follow up statements as conditions change. This product, along with additional weather and stream information, is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=lsx. && ...The Flood Warning remains in effect... The Flood Warning continues for the Missouri River at Jefferson City. * Until early Sunday afternoon. * At 7:45 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 24.9 feet. * Flood stage is 23.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:45 PM CDT Wednesday was 25.5 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Saturday morning and continue falling to 14.1 feet Monday evening. * Impact...At 25.0 feet, The levee protecting McBaine is breached near this height. && Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Mon Tue Missouri River Jefferson Cty 23.0 24.9 Wed 7 pm 26.1 23.0 19.1 15.6 MSG &&