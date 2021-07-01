JEFFERSON CITY — A sweet citation is coming from the Missouri Department of Conservation.
MDC conservation agents are issuing ice cream "citations" for kids practicing responsible behavior, like wearing life jackets or keeping nature clean. MDC is partnered up with Sonic Drive-in for a free ice cream cone.
“This program not only encourages kids to be great nature role models, but also helps our agents connect with the community and build those lasting relationships,” MDC Protection Deputy Chief Dean Harre said in a news release.
MDC agents will start handing out tickets on Thursday.