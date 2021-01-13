JEFFERSON CITY - Members of the Missouri Disability Empowerment Foundation (MoDE) will deliver personal letters and 'Flat MoDE Kids,' similar to the idea of a Flat Stanley, to state legislators Wednesday afternoon at the Capitol.
MoDE's President said the foundation has traveled to Jefferson City for the past four years to advocate for issues related to children with disabilities, but that's been made more difficult this year with the pandemic.
"It's really important that our legislators meet our kids, and our children have learned to advocate for themselves," Robyn Schelp said.
Schlep said they're encouraging state legislators to take their Flat MoDE's through the Capitol and to take a selfie with it.
MoDE's Vice President also stressed the importance of Wednesday's delivery to the Capitol.
"I think teaching them from a young age that they can make a difference and that their voice can be heard, can only benefit them and those around them," Sara Rivera said.
Schelp also said moments when children on Individualized Education Programs (IEPs) can continue learning to advocate for themselves is crucial due to challenges the pandemic has created for the education of many of these students.
"There are lots of different challenges, and a big one has been getting access to education and therapies," Schelp said. "When things shut down, that meant therapy offices closed, schools closed... and our children need that interaction face to face."
Following the CPS Board of Education's decision to return to the classroom, Schelp said it's a relief to see students with the option to go back. However, she said this is only the first step.
"For my son, he needs to stay home because of medical issues," Schelp said. "We really need to be proactive in thinking, 'what do we need to do to help these kids catch up?'"
Schelp said she hopes to encourage discussions with state legislators regarding children on IEP's.
Although the pandemic put a halt on MoDE's regular trips to the Capitol, Rivera said tomorrow is the next best thing.
"With COVID and all these things going on, it [taking their children to the Capitol] just isn't the best idea," she said. "And so instead of having our kids physically there this year, they will be there in the form of the Flat MoDE Kid."