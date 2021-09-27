JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri River Regional Library is holding a week-long event to feed the community while also paying off library fines.
From Sept. 26 until Oct. 2, for every non-perishable food item donated, $1 will be taken off overdue fines.
There is no maximum to the number of food items that can be brought in.
"We can get patrons back in the library who couldn't pay their fines," Circulation Manager Jessica Wieberg said.
Non-perishable foods will be sent to the Samaritan Center located in Jefferson City. The library has found that at this time of year, the supply of food runs low at pantries.
"We used to do it in December, and in talking with the food pantries, this is a time when they really have a need [for donations]," Wieberg said.
The library started this concept 15 years ago after seeing another library create the "Food for Fines" concept. They recommend bringing in items like peanut butter and baby food.