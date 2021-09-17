COLUMBIA - OATS Transit, a Missouri based nonprofit transportation provider, received a $10,000 grant from Veterans United Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Veterans United Home Loans.
The grant will be used to provide free rides for veterans, and transport veterans to the annual Entrepreneurship Boot Camp hosted by the University of Missouri.
“We are grateful that organizations like Veterans United are dedicated to giving back to the community,” said Dion Knipp, Mid-Mo Regional Director. “Without their support we would not be able to provide as many rides for veterans in the Mid-Mo Region."
OATS provides rides to work, medical appointments, essential shopping and other needs to individuals with disabilities, seniors and rural residents of all ages.
Mid-Missouri veterans seeking a ride can call OATS Transit at 800-269-6287.