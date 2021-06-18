COLUMBIA – Adrienne Luther is one local artist who has seen how art has been affected throughout the pandemic. She’s noticed the effect on her own art over the past year.
Luther painted more personal and introspective art pieces during the peak of the pandemic. She called them journal entries.
“I kind of beat the COVID blues with that," Luther said.
Luther’s art shifted again when COVID-19 restrictions lifted across mid-Missouri counties. She gets to use her skills to bring something to the community that people can appreciate.
“I feel like there’s an energy post-COVID that’s making it where everybody is feeling really excited about beautifying the community,” Luther said. “I’ve been riding that wave.”
Luther is currently working on a mural in Flat Branch Park. Children’s Grove commissioned Luther with a grant from Boone Electric Community Trust.
Mary Jo Reynolds has been watching Luther’s mural come to life from the beginning. She said she can see Luther in her art.
“Adrienne’s art is her, and I just met her," Reynolds said.
Luther booked about three art commissions a week during the month of June.
“It’s been pretty poppin’,” Luther said. “I overbooked myself a little bit, but caffeine and general enthusiasm has been carrying me.”
Luther has several other commissions in the works with Café Berlin, Clover’s Natural Market, Maude Vintage and other businesses.
Luther loves being able to see people’s reactions to her art.
“It’s been so great engaging with people in the community,” Luther said.