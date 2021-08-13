COLUMBIA - The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri will host its Pack School Pantries Food Drive this Friday, Aug. 13 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The food drive will take place at the Columbia Mall, in the northeast parking lot near Wendy’s.
The Food Bank’s “Pack School Pantries” drive-thru food drive is set up outside the Columbia Mall today. The food drive and online donations will help feed students across Boone County.The drive runs from 6am - 6pm in the northeast parking lot! @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/MxWf2uiA6q— Sam Olsen (@samolsen00) August 13, 2021
The Food Bank provides food to 13 school pantries in Boone County. The pantries are located in schools to give students easy access to nutritional food that they can take home for themselves and their families.
"Drives like this one today help the food bank to build awareness throughout the 32 counties that we serve about the fact that children in particular are experiencing food insecurity on an ongoing basis," Lindsay Lopez, President and CEO of the Food Bank, said.
Every dollar donated helps the Food Bank provide at least four meals.
Donations of food or cash can be made in-person during the drive, or gifts can be made online.
Suggested food items to donate include peanut butter, canned fruits and vegetables, canned tuna/chicken, meal kits, canned spaghetti sauce, and other shelf-stable foods.
KOMU 8 is a sponsor of the Pack School Pantries Food Drive.