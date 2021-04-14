COLUMBIA—The Center Project moved into a bigger home in Columbia this week, and volunteers see the new space as an opportunity.
"This house gives us the opportunity for all of our programs to thrive and grow from where they are, and hopefully to expand our programming to meet even more community needs," Cameron Lee, a Center Project volunteer, said.
The Center Project (TCP) is mid-Missouri's only lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, questioning and ally community center, now located at 809 Fairview Avenue. Lee said the project started in 2004 with the hopes of always moving into a proper home— a home like they just found.
"I think LGBT people sometimes, maybe oftentimes, look out into the world and don't necessarily find a safe space where they're feeling welcome," Lee said. "So having a community center allows us space where we can just be ourselves be comfortable and not have to explain ourselves to other people."
In the new home, there's a big backyard to host community events. There's a garage planned to be an LGBTQ+ youth hangout spot for the project's youth groups. There's a big porch for cookouts. Plus, there's a room dedicated to helping people find the clothes necessary to fit and feel comfortable with their gender identity.
The Center Project afforded this move entirely through community donations and volunteer efforts. TCP's board members decided it was time to move when the previous space had potential sewage issues.
"We're ready to grow," Lee said. "We're ready to expand. We're ready to meet more community needs. The community has responded by supporting us with their time and with their money as well. And so that has allowed us to leverage the work that we were already doing into a bigger space."
The Center Project is expanding in more ways than one.
TCP is also teaming up with the Burrell Behavioral Health to offer a training session this Friday. The virtual session is focused on training health care providers how to offer gender-affirming care for trans and non-binary patients.
The session, which runs 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., will go over:
- skills needed to provide gender-affirming care
- discuss gender diversity and experiences of trans patients
- give recommendations of how to create a more welcoming clinic
- and more
"A lot of trans folks don't have access to quality health care because we just aren't trained in our training programs," Dr. Kerri Schafer, a volunteer with TCP, said. "Trans healthcare is sort of just starting to be included in training programs."
Dr. Schafer said it's a big step for TCP to work with Burrell Behavioral Health and to get exposure to many health care providers.
"I am super open to continuing to work with them (Burrell Behavioral Health)," Dr. Schafer said. "It'd be great if this could be also sort of a first step in doing a lot more trainings to other other clinics in town. I would love it if Columbia, you know, if we can become a very sort of trans competent health care community. That's kind of my dream for Columbia."
Dr. Schafer says with the physical move and move to this new training opportunity, she thinks the community can get there.
The Center Project has more information about Friday's training session and updates about the move-in status on its Facebook page.