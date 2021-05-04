United Way gives over $150,000 in grants to partner agencies

JEFFERSON CITY - United Way of Central Missouri held a news conference Tuesday to distribute $154,879 in grants to several of its partner agencies to help support pandemic recovery.
The funds came from the 2020 United Way Campaign, which exceeded its fundraising goal by $400,000. The rest of that money will be given as grants in late June.
Ann Bax is the President of the United Way of Central Missouri. She says the community's donations have helped out in a big way this year.
"Because our community has blessed us with such great support, we have $400,000 in grant funding that we are putting out into the community. We're still in the pandemic, but as we're hopefully returning to a new normal, we are looking at ways we can help our partner agencies," she said.
Sixteen organizations received money from United Way in the form of grants.
One of those groups was the Boys and Girls Club of Jefferson City. Wade Middaugh serves as the Chief Executive Officer.
"Any time that we need something to better serve the youth, the United Way steps up and helps us out any way they can," Middaugh said.
The Boys and Girls Club received just over $15,000 from the United Way. They plan to spend the money on important safety improvements.
"All our vans are nine to 21 years old. We had one that had some safety issues with seat belts that we were noticing, so we had to stop using it," he said.
The grant money from United Way will help the organization buy a new van to replace it.
Mike Downey is involved with several non-profits in mid-Missouri. He is the volunteer Communications Director for United Way and a board member for both the ABLE Learning Center and the Little Explorers Discovery Center. Both of those groups received money at Tuesday's event.
Downey says the money will help his organizations keep their programs running after a difficult and challenging year.
"Any agency that did not have a fundraiser before March simply could not have one, because you couldn't have those public events," Downey said. "And so, this money, will come in particularly handy to make up for some of those fundraisers that we weren't able to have."
The ABLE Learning Center works to improve reading skills in adults and middle school students. It received $6,000 from United Way to pay for rent, internet and phone costs for one year.
The Little Explorers Discovery Center is a day care and early education center. The United Way grant will provide over $11,000 to help provide supplies and personal protective equipment. It will also assist with parent fees and help hire additional staff.
Tuesday's news conference also served as a kickoff for United Way's 2021 fundraising campaign. Sally Moore and Kyle Shimmens are the campaign co-chairs. Shimmens is hopeful that 2021 will be a big year for United Way.
"They were still able to achieve and exceed the goal from last year, so that was a really great testament to the co-chairs last year... I think there's a lot of people who have an appetite right now for regular campaigns and people to start coming back together to do these campaigns," Shimmens said.
The fundraising goal for 2021 is $2.2 million, which is a $100,000 increase from 2020.
Below is the full list of organizations that received grants:
- ABLE Learning Center- $6,000
- American Red Cross, Central and Northern Missouri- $5,000
- Big Brothers Big Sisters of Jefferson City- $2,034
- Boys & Girls Club of the Capital City- $15,250
- Council for Drug Free Youth- $4,000
- Dreams to Reality- $2,000
- Girl Scouts- $2,000
- Homemaker Health Care- $38,000
- Jefferson City YMCA Child Development Center- $6,000
- Jefferson City Rape and Abuse Crisis Service- $28,174
- Little Explorers Discovery Center- $11,155
- Salvation Army of Jefferson City- $12,500
- Senior Nutrition Council of Jefferson City and Cole County- $3,032
- Special Learning Center- $15,000
- The Sneaker Project- $2,200
- Tri-County YMCA of the Ozarks- $2,534