COLUMBIA - Both job seekers and employers could be found at a job fair inside the Columbia Job Center on Wednesday morning.
Many employers are having a hard time finding workers due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The "Walk-In Wednesdays" job fair was an opportunity for both parties to connect and have one-on-one interviews for possible future employment opportunities.
Today the Columbia Job Center hosted its second walk-in job fair where nine different employers where on-site for in person interviews. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/BrM0bTKyvt— Zach Mandernach (@ZachMandernach) August 4, 2021
Some of the employers on site were MU Health Care, Boone County Sheriff's Office, Boone County Government , PFS Brands, Watlow, Cornerstones of Care, Boone County Senior Citizens Services Corporation, Nanny's Early Learning Center and the Central Missouri Community Action.
According to NPR, due to factors like calls for reform within law enforcement agencies and fights for racial justice, many police departments and other branches of law enforcement nationwide are having a harder time recruiting new workers. It can take up to six months to a year longer or longer to train and recruit new officers, according to NPR.
Deputy Andrew Collins, who was representing the Boone County Sheriff's Office, said employment has been steady over the course of the pandemic. Collins said even though there isn't a worker shortage within the department, they are always looking for people to apply.
"I can say that certainly it's about quality, not necessarily quantity," Collins said. "While it's important to be able to have minimum staffing requirements that we try to maintain just for the safety and security of our facility and the personnel and detainees inside, we want to be able to constantly staff. We do have openings, and there's a lot of different opportunities in there."
Collins mentioned the job hunt for correctional officers has been a little more difficult due to some of the dangerous parts that come with the job.
Julisa Coleman, Assistant Director of Nanny's Early Learning Center in Columbia, said there has been a ton of turnover for teacher positions because of the pandemic.
"I would say the turnover with COVID has been due to higher stress levels with staff, personal issues and things that with their schedule did not work for them," Coleman said. "So, with it being childcare, you have to stay in ratios, and you can't have the people not here for weeks at a time and things like that. So, we really have to have our employees there so that we can cover every classroom."
Coleman said most workers are vaccinated at the Learning Center, which is currently being discussed if it should be a requirement.
"So as of right now, it's not," Coleman said. "We have been talking about, 'Are we going to make that requirement or not?' And so, here soon, we'll touch on that, again to figure out what we plan on doing with that."
According to a news release form the Columbia Job Center, services are available for both employers and job seekers. Services for employers include talent search assistance, retention assistance, labor market information, hiring incentives and veterans services. Services for people looking for employment include job search assistance, free resource computers, career and training services, workshops, skill assessments, work-based learning and more.
The Job Center will host more job fairs in the coming weeks and months:
- Aug. 18
- Sept. 1
- Sept. 22
- Oct. 6 (Manufacturing jobs only)
- Oct. 20 (Manufacturing jobs only)
For more information and to contact the Columbia Job Center, visit its website or Facebook page.