Locations in Columbia Collecting Items for Oklahoma Relief

COLUMBIA - Relief efforts for victims of the Oklahoma tornado continue through mid-Missoui. Columbia Pickleman's locations and the Parkade Plaza will serve as a drop-off site for relief items through June 21.

The relief effort asks for various supplies such as shampoo, toothpaste, toothbrushes, kids' clothes, socks, underwear, shovels, rakes, bottled water, soap, baby formula, toilet paper, work gloves, tarps and trash bags. Pickleman's is also looking for volunteers to help pack the items.

Many other organizations, such as OK Strong Disaster Relief Fund, the Salvation Army and several others have options for donations money to the victims. Some organizations even have a simple text message option to text in a monetary donation.