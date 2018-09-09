Lock is dual threat as Missouri beats Wyoming 40-13

9 hours 23 minutes 32 seconds ago Sunday, September 09 2018 Sep 9, 2018 Sunday, September 09, 2018 8:53:00 AM CDT September 09, 2018 in Sports
By: The Associated Press

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri quarterback Drew Lock usually dissects defenses with his arm. Wyoming learned the hard way that his legs have a little juice, too. Lock threw four touchdown passes and ran for another TD as the Tigers won 40-13 on Saturday night.

The senior quarterback is known for his gaudy passing numbers, and he added to them against the Cowboys, completing 33 of 45 passes for 398 yards. He added a career-high 51 rushing yards, which was almost half of his total for all of last season.

In the second quarter, Lock showed nifty footwork dodging defenders on a 12-yard touchdown scramble and bowled over cornerback Antonio Hull to convert a third-and-7 play on the ensuing drive. He finished that possession with a 19-yard touchdown pass to tight end Albert Okwuegbunam that gave the Tigers a 16-0 halftime lead.

Missouri (2-0) scored on its first four possessions of the second half to put the game out of reach.

After a fruitless first half full of misfired pass attempts and stuffed runs, Wyoming (1-2) looked better offensively in the second half. Jevon Bigelow scored on a 7-yard touchdown run, and Cooper Rothe connected on field goals of 51 and 36 yards. Tyler Vander Waal completed 13 of 28 passes for 160 yards.

THE TAKEAWAY

Wyoming: Senior running back Nico Evans, who had rushed for 279 yards in the first two games, didn't make the trip to Missouri. Without Evans, who injured his ribs in the third quarter of Wyoming's loss to Washington State on Sept. 1, the Cowboys rushed for 88 yards against the Tigers.

Missouri: Emanuel Hall didn't even start the first four games of last season, but since then he has established himself as one of the nation's most productive wide receivers. Hall caught 10 passes for 171 yards and a touchdown against Wyoming, giving him 14 catches for 342 yards in two games.

UP NEXT

Wyoming: The Cowboys will host FCS opponent Wofford on Saturday.

Missouri: The Tigers will try to avenge last year's 35-3 loss to Purdue when they play the Boilermakers in West Lafayette, Ind.

More News

Grid
List

Chime tower is voice for Flight 93 passengers killed on 9/11
Chime tower is voice for Flight 93 passengers killed on 9/11
SHANKSVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Nearly 17 years after passengers on a hijacked flight from New Jersey to California fought back... More >>
2 hours ago Sunday, September 09 2018 Sep 9, 2018 Sunday, September 09, 2018 3:34:00 PM CDT September 09, 2018 in News

Suicide Prevention Week kicks off at Lincoln University
Suicide Prevention Week kicks off at Lincoln University
JEFFERSON CITY – Students, staff and community members opened Suicide Prevention Week on Sunday at Lincoln University. The event... More >>
5 hours ago Sunday, September 09 2018 Sep 9, 2018 Sunday, September 09, 2018 12:30:00 PM CDT September 09, 2018 in News

Missouri prison recovering from riot
Missouri prison recovering from riot
CAMERON, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri prison is struggling to recover from a riot and the following months-long lockdown. ... More >>
5 hours ago Sunday, September 09 2018 Sep 9, 2018 Sunday, September 09, 2018 12:16:50 PM CDT September 09, 2018 in News

Missouri gets grace period for Real ID license compliance
Missouri gets grace period for Real ID license compliance
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri is asking for more time to comply with stricter identification requirements under the Real ID... More >>
6 hours ago Sunday, September 09 2018 Sep 9, 2018 Sunday, September 09, 2018 12:04:00 PM CDT September 09, 2018 in News

Freedom Walk 5k raises awareness about human sex trafficking
Freedom Walk 5k raises awareness about human sex trafficking
COLUMBIA - Three local organizations teamed up to raise community awareness and activism in the fight against human sex trafficking... More >>
12 hours ago Sunday, September 09 2018 Sep 9, 2018 Sunday, September 09, 2018 5:42:00 AM CDT September 09, 2018 in News

Rain doesn't stop some Tiger fans from tailgating
Rain doesn't stop some Tiger fans from tailgating
COLUMBIA - Afternoon rain did not put the damper on some Tiger fans' pre-game mood. For some fans, like... More >>
19 hours ago Saturday, September 08 2018 Sep 8, 2018 Saturday, September 08, 2018 10:45:00 PM CDT September 08, 2018 in News

Flower shop hosts help group for house plants
Flower shop hosts help group for house plants
COLUMBIA - For those born with a "black thumb" and the inability to grow any kind of plant, there could... More >>
19 hours ago Saturday, September 08 2018 Sep 8, 2018 Saturday, September 08, 2018 10:34:00 PM CDT September 08, 2018 in News

Ashland residents meet to talk trash
Ashland residents meet to talk trash
ASHLAND – The Ashland city officials held a town hall Saturday morning to discuss the city’s recycling services. Mayor... More >>
20 hours ago Saturday, September 08 2018 Sep 8, 2018 Saturday, September 08, 2018 10:02:00 PM CDT September 08, 2018 in News

Annual memorial stair climb exceeds last year's fundraising
Annual memorial stair climb exceeds last year's fundraising
JEFFERSON CITY - The State Fire Marshal's 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb on Saturday raised an estimated $14,000, organizers said. ... More >>
20 hours ago Saturday, September 08 2018 Sep 8, 2018 Saturday, September 08, 2018 10:00:00 PM CDT September 08, 2018 in News

Man crashes SUV through Osage Beach Hy-Vee gas station
Man crashes SUV through Osage Beach Hy-Vee gas station
OSAGE BEACH - The man who crashed his SUV into a Hy-Vee gas station had a medical emergency, Osage Beach... More >>
23 hours ago Saturday, September 08 2018 Sep 8, 2018 Saturday, September 08, 2018 6:47:00 PM CDT September 08, 2018 in News

Burglaries at gun stores increasing in Missouri and US
Burglaries at gun stores increasing in Missouri and US
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The theft of more than 20 firearms at a Fenton gun store last week was the... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, September 08 2018 Sep 8, 2018 Saturday, September 08, 2018 2:05:00 PM CDT September 08, 2018 in News

Weather impacts arts festival
Weather impacts arts festival
COLUMBIA - The Missouri River Cultural Conservancy (MoRivCC) will host its 13th annual Eco Art Festival Saturday, if weather allows.... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, September 08 2018 Sep 8, 2018 Saturday, September 08, 2018 8:14:00 AM CDT September 08, 2018 in News

Moberly Police engage in standoff at motel
Moberly Police engage in standoff at motel
MOBERLY - Police engaged in a standoff with a man barricading himself in a motel room Friday night. In... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, September 08 2018 Sep 8, 2018 Saturday, September 08, 2018 12:18:00 AM CDT September 08, 2018 in News

Candlelight vigil held for fallen Springfield area sheriff's deputy
Candlelight vigil held for fallen Springfield area sheriff's deputy
FAIR GROVE — A candlelight vigil was held Saturday for a Springfield area sheriff's deputy who died after his car... More >>
1 day ago Friday, September 07 2018 Sep 7, 2018 Friday, September 07, 2018 11:05:00 PM CDT September 07, 2018 in News

Lawrence, Kansas dad who left gun out pleas in daughter's death
Lawrence, Kansas dad who left gun out pleas in daughter's death
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — A 33-year-old man who left a loaded semi-automatic handgun within reach of toddlers pleaded no contest... More >>
1 day ago Friday, September 07 2018 Sep 7, 2018 Friday, September 07, 2018 8:12:00 PM CDT September 07, 2018 in News

Unions heavily outspent supporters to defeat 'right-to-work'
Unions heavily outspent supporters to defeat 'right-to-work'
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Opponents heavily outspent supporters of a so-called right-to-work law that was overwhelmingly rejected by Missouri voters... More >>
1 day ago Friday, September 07 2018 Sep 7, 2018 Friday, September 07, 2018 7:43:00 PM CDT September 07, 2018 in News

FNF Week 3: High school football scores from around mid-Missouri
FNF Week 3: High school football scores from around mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - Below are scores from football games around mid-Missouri. Final scores are in bold. ... More >>
2 days ago Friday, September 07 2018 Sep 7, 2018 Friday, September 07, 2018 5:01:00 PM CDT September 07, 2018 in Friday Night Fever

Vandiver Drive reopened after bomb threat
Vandiver Drive reopened after bomb threat
COLUMBIA - Vandiver Drive reopened at approximately 3:50 p.m. Friday after Columbia Police determined a bomb threat in the area... More >>
2 days ago Friday, September 07 2018 Sep 7, 2018 Friday, September 07, 2018 4:46:00 PM CDT September 07, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 75°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 3 active weather alerts
7pm 69°
8pm 67°
9pm 65°
10pm 63°