Lock tosses five TD passes, Missouri beats Delaware State 79-0

1 year 9 months 3 days ago Saturday, September 24 2016 Sep 24, 2016 Saturday, September 24, 2016 2:22:00 PM CDT September 24, 2016 in Sports
By: Brendon Baker, KOMU 8 Sports Digital Producer

COLUMBIA — Missouri Tigers' quarterback Drew Lock threw for 402 yards and five touchdowns, including four to wide receiver J’Mon Moore, on the way to a 79-0 blowout win over the Delaware State Hornets.

The 79 points are the most the Tigers have scored in a game, beating their previous record of 69.

The win boosted Missouri’s record on the season to 2-2. The Hornets fell to 0-3 on the season with the loss.

The Tigers scored on their first drive of the game. Lock led Missouri on a 94-yard drive capped off by a two yard rushing touchdown from running back Ish Witter. Kicker Tucker McCann added the extra point and Missouri led 7-0 with 13:13 remaining in the first quarter.

Following a Delaware State punt, the Tigers got the ball back and scored a touchdown on their second drive of the game. The drive spanned six plays and 99 yards, including a four yard touchdown strike from Lock to Moore with 9:12 left in the first quarter. After McCann's extra point attempt was no good, Missouri's lead remained 13-0.

Missouri was unable to find the end zone on their third drive of the day, but they did put points on the scoreboard thanks to a 31-yard field goal from McCann to expand their lead to 16-0 with 5:36 on the clock in the first quarter.

Later in the first quarter a Michael Scherer interception return to the Delaware State five yard line set up Missouri's next touchdown. Lock found Moore in the end zone for the second time in the quarter, this time from six yards out to increase the Tiger's advantage to 23-0 after a successful McCann extra point.

 Missouri's next touchdown was set up by a 51-yard punt return to the Hornets' nine yard line by Chris Black. The Tigers scored a touchdown for the fourth time in the first quarter on a nine yard toss from Lock to Moore with 2:15 to play in the quarter. McCann's point after try made the score 30-0 Tigers.

Running back Damarea Crockett scored Missouri's next touchdown with 10:57 left in the second quarter on a two yard run. McCann's extra point was good and Missouri's lead stretched to 37-0.

Lock found Moore through the air for the fourth time in the game on a one yard connection with 7:17 to go in the second quarter. McCann added the extra point to push the Tigers' advantage to 44-0.

Crockett punched the ball in from 11 yards away with 5:21 remaining in the second quarter for his second touchdown of the game. McCann made the point after to boost Missouri's lead to 51-0.

Lock's fifth touchdown pass of the game came on a 34-yard hook up with wide receiver Emanuel Hall with 2:16 on the clock in the second quarter. McCann's extra point made the score 58-0 Missouri.

The Tigers led the Hornets 58-0 at halftime.

The two teams agreed to play 10 minute quarters in the second half.

Missouri backup quarterback Marvin Zanders replaced starter Drew Lock for the second half of the game. Zanders scored on an 11-yard touchdown run with 5:47 to play in the third quarter. McCann made the extra point and the Tigers' lead grew to 65-0.

Zanders then added a touchdown through the air on a two yard toss to wide receiver Eric Laurent with 3:15 remaining in the third quarter. McCann's extra point made the score 72-0.

Zanders scored his third touchdown of the game and his second on the ground on a 14-yard run with 8:16 left in the fourth quarter. McCann made his 10th extra point to put the Tigers up 79-0.

Missouri now turns their attention to next week's game at LSU. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m.

More News

Grid
List

Insurance companies warn of rise in burglaries during summer months
Insurance companies warn of rise in burglaries during summer months
COLUMBIA - While summer brings picnics, vacations and days by the pool, it can also bring more burglaries, according to... More >>
1 hour ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 5:37:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Columbia pet store cleans up after break-in
Columbia pet store cleans up after break-in
COLUMBIA - A pet store on I-70 Dr. was broken into late Wednesday or early Thursday morning. Employees at... More >>
2 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:17:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Non-profit leases Cemetery Lodge from Veterans Administration
Non-profit leases Cemetery Lodge from Veterans Administration
JEFFERSON CITY - A non-profit group working to preserve Jefferson City's History symbolically got the keys to the Cemetery Lodge... More >>
2 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:08:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Jefferson City man charged with promotion and possession of child pornography
Jefferson City man charged with promotion and possession of child pornography
JEFFERSON CITY - A 50-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of the promotion and possession of child pornography Wednesday. ... More >>
2 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:06:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Five killed in shooting at Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland
Five killed in shooting at Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland
(CNN) - Five people were killed and several others wounded in a shooting at the Capitol Gazette newspaper in Annapolis,... More >>
3 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:03:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Special Olympian leaves legacy in Jefferson City
Special Olympian leaves legacy in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - More than seven years after Gordon Barnes passed away, he is still making his mark in Jefferson... More >>
3 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:00:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Suspect arrested in central Columbia shooting
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in central Columbia shooting
COLUMBIA - Moberly Police arrested Phillip Lawson Thursday afternoon on suspicion of first-degree assault in connection to the central Columbia... More >>
3 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 3:25:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Newly released records show some CPD officers aren't happy
Newly released records show some CPD officers aren't happy
COLUMBIA – Columbia Police officers surveyed by the city said they want to to see improvements within the department. The... More >>
5 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 1:42:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Centralia man suing local state representative over Twitter blocking
Centralia man suing local state representative over Twitter blocking
BOONE COUNTY - A Centralia man filed a lawsuit in federal court Wednesday against Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch over her... More >>
8 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:59:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Found safe: Police locate missing woman with schizophrenia
Found safe: Police locate missing woman with schizophrenia
FULTON - The Fulton Police Department cancelled an an endangered person advisory for Joyce Burk, a 64-year-old woman. She... More >>
8 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:27:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Former MU track coach suing university for racial discrimination
Former MU track coach suing university for racial discrimination
COLUMBIA - A former Mizzou track coach filed a lawsuit against the University of Missouri Board of Curators and two... More >>
8 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:06:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Man sentenced to prison after hitting neighbor with truck
Man sentenced to prison after hitting neighbor with truck
CAMDEN COUNTY - A Sunrise Beach man will spend the next seven years in prison after pleading guilty to an... More >>
9 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:00:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

New bills and grants help decrease the rate of opioid deaths
New bills and grants help decrease the rate of opioid deaths
JEFFERSON CITY - The rate of deaths related to opioids is slowly decreasing after the state saw a large increase... More >>
9 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 9:53:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Judge rules for trooper suing to get job back after drowning
Judge rules for trooper suing to get job back after drowning
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A judge has found that the head of the Missouri State Highway Patrol went too far... More >>
10 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 8:42:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Columbia to launch new marketing campaign
Columbia to launch new marketing campaign
COLUMBIA – The city wants travelers to consider Columbia as more than just a city to pass through. The Columbia... More >>
10 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 8:14:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Lightning possible cause of fire in Hallsville
Lightning possible cause of fire in Hallsville
HALLSVILLE - A Boone County Fire District crew responded to a call of a fire at a home in Hallsville... More >>
11 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 7:53:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

When one of his customers was choking, this Chick-fil-A employee stepped in to save him
When one of his customers was choking, this Chick-fil-A employee stepped in to save him
(CNN) -- When a customer began choking on his food, a quick-thinking employee at a Chick-fil-A in Austin, Texas, jumped... More >>
11 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 7:18:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Potential SCOTUS Justice nominee has Missouri ties
Potential SCOTUS Justice nominee has Missouri ties
COLUMBIA - There's a connection between St. Louis, Columbia and President Trump's short-list of potential replacements for Justice Anthony Kennedy,... More >>
11 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 7:17:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 86°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 8 active weather alerts
8pm 90°
9pm 87°
10pm 84°
11pm 83°