Locker Thefts Sentenced

ST. LOUIS - Two Massachusetts men are going to prison for running up thousands of dollars in charges on credit cards they stole from health club lockers in the St. Louis area.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says 55-year-old Jonathan Vendituoli, of Swansea, Mass., was sentenced Wednesday to seven years and ordered to pay about $88,000 in restitution. His co-defendant, 54-year-old Kevin Cooney, of Belmont, Mass., was sentenced to five years. Cooney must also pay nearly $50,000 in restitution. Both pleaded guilty in April to credit card fraud and conspiracy.

Prosecutors said they traveled several times from Massachusetts to St. Louis beginning in May 2010 to break into health club lockers, steal credit cards and buy expensive electronics in the St. Louis area. They were apprehended at a health club in February of this year.

(Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)