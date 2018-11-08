Lockout Forces Job Cuts For Blues

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The NHL players aren't the only ones out of work as a result of the lockout.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the St. Louis Blues have laid off many front-office workers. The exact number wasn't announced but the team says it is just under 20.

The remaining 75 employees took pay cuts or have switched to four-day work weeks.

Blues Chief Operating Officer Bruce Affleck says some of the layoffs will be permanent - a decision made by the team's new owners.