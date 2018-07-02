Loeffler, Wilt Garner Weekly HAAC WT&F Awards

KANSAS CITY - Central Methodist's Kaitlyn Loeffler and Lexie Wilt have been named the Heart of America Athletic Conference Women's Outdoor Track and Field Athletes of the Week, respectively, the league office announced Monday.

Loeffler opened up her second collegiate outdoor campaign in record-breaking fashion at the CMU Open. A sophomore, she broke her own school record in the 5,000-meter race walk by nearly two minutes. She clocked a time of 27:37.90 to hit the NAIA National "A" standard while winning the event.

Following a strong indoor campaign, Wilt started her first outdoor season with a solid performance at the CMU Open. A freshman from Shelbina, Mo., she posted a NAIA National "B" standard in the shot put with a school-record toss of 13.34 meters.

Loeffler and Wilt will represent the conference in the running for the weekly NAIA Women's Outdoor Track and Field Athlete of the Week awards, which will be announced no later than Wednesday afternoon.