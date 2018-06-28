Loesch Named 2011-12 Daktronics NAIA Scholar-Athlete

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Miranda Loesch (Lohman, Mo.) was named a 2012 Daktronics-NAIA Division I Women's Basketball Scholar-Athlete, it was announced by the national office on Monday. This is the second time Loesch has been selected for the honor, the highest academic honor available through the NAIA.

The senior closed our her career in Burgundy and Forest Green as a four-year letterwinner, helping William Woods to four consecutive appearances in the NAIA National Championship Tournament and three AMC Tournament titles in four years. In addition to her on-court sucess, she was a four-time Academic all-AMC selection. Additionally, the paralegal studies major has been accepted to the University of Missouri Law School, where she will begin in the fall.

To be eligible for selection as a NAIA Scholar-Athlete, students must maintain a cumulative grade point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale, must be a junior or better academically, and must be nominated by the institution's head coach. Loesch is one of nine student-athletes from the American Midwest Conference selected in 2012.