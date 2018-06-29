Loesch, Owls Come Up Short In Double Overtime

OLATHE, KS -- Despite recovering from a 16-1 run by MidAmerica Nazarene to start the second half, the William Woods University women's basketball team fell short in a double-overtime thriller, losing 84-78 Saturday night. Miranda Loesch posted the second double-double (10 points, 10 rebounds) in two nights for the Owls, but missed free throws to close out both regulation and the first overtime period would trip up WWU.

William Woods jumped out to an early lead, but trailed 18-25 midway through the first half. Over the final 10:14, however, the Owls put up an 18-7 run to take a four-point cushion into the locker room.

Coming out of the intermission, William Woods found itself on the wrong side of a MNU run. The Owls missed five field goal tries and coughed the ball up five times over the first 5:57 in the second half to turn a 36-32 lead into a 37-48 deficit. A bucket by Ashlee Taylor with 13:39 on the clock stemmed the bleeding, and WWU slowly climbed back into the game.

Trailing 64-59 with 2:54 on the clock, Sharron Andrews was fouled on a putback attempt, but was only able to make the second of her two free throws. She made up for the miss on the next MNU possession, swiping the ball from Janee' Garza and scoring a layup to pull the Owls within two before knotting the game at 64-64 with 1:52 to go after a defensive stop.

After tying the game at 66-66 with 13 seconds left, WWU dodged a bullet as MNU wasn't able to connect on its desperation heave at the buzzer, sending the game to overtime.

The teams traded the lead a couple times over the first extra stanza, but WWU found itself up 73-71 with 40 seconds left when a foul called on MNU's CJ Wesemann gave Andrews the opportunity to ice the game as both teams were in the double bonus. The senior would miss both of the free throws, and this time it would be WWU's desperation heave at the buzzer that couldn't break the tie following an MNU conversion.

In the second overtime, the Owls just couldn't find the range, missing on all three of their field goal attempts, eventually falling by a six-point margin.

WWU drops to 7-4 on the year. Andrews led the team with a game-high 17 points, with Megan Aubuchon adding 15 points and Katie Scherder adding 11. The Owls were just barely edged in the rebounding battle (46-48), but recorded six blocks to none for the Pioneers. WIlliam Woods will have an exhibition stop after Christmas, traveling to Macomb, Illinois to take on the NCAA Div. I Western Illinois Leathernecks. Tipoff for the December 27 contest is set for 5 P.M.